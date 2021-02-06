During the last session, Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s traded shares were 640,095, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.52% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the PHCF share is $8.55, that puts it down -163.89% from that peak though still a striking +44.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.8. The company’s market capitalization is $39.7 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 28.8 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 37.62 Million shares over the past three months.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. PHCF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF): Trading Information

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) registered a -1.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 28% in intraday trading to $4.50- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 18.83% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 37.29%. The short interest in Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF) is 4.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.11 day(s) to cover.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (PHCF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -54.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PHCF)’s Biggest Investors

Puhui Wealth Investment Management Co., Ltd. insiders own 67.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.29%, with the float percentage being 0.88%. HRT Financial LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 3 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.62 Thousand shares (or 0.24% of all shares), a total value of $82.86 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.16 Thousand shares, is of UBS Group AG’s that is approximately 0.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.49 Thousand.