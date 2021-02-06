During the last session, Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s traded shares were 425,988, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.52, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.41% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the PRTA share is $14.98, that puts it down -3.17% from that peak though still a striking +51.1% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.1. The company’s market capitalization is $579.66 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 723.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.5. PRTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.77.

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA): Trading Information

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) registered a -0.41% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.07% in intraday trading to $14.98 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 29.53%, and it has moved by 17.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.9%. The short interest in Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) is 646.22 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.29, which implies an increase of 67.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $35 respectively. As a result, PRTA is trading at a discount of 141.05% off the target high and -17.36% off the low.

Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Prothena Corporation plc has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares have gone up +12.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.56% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -42.6% this quarter and then jump 25.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -12.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $170Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.09 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $256Million and $141Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -33.6% and then jump by 10602.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -46.4%. While earnings are projected to return 50.5% in 2021, the next five years will return -8.4% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Prothena Corporation plc (NASDAQ:PRTA)’s Biggest Investors

Prothena Corporation plc insiders own 0.05% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.7%, with the float percentage being 94.75%. EcoR1 Capital, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 206 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.43 Million shares (or 23.61% of all shares), a total value of $94.17 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.73 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $37.25 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Prothena Corporation plc (PRTA) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 743,776 shares. This amounts to just over 1.86 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.93 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 677.56 Thousand, or about 1.7% of the stock, which is worth about $7.67 Million.