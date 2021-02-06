During the last session, Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s traded shares were 582,564, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $49.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.99% or $0.49. The 52-week high for the PGNY share is $50.45, that puts it down -1.06% from that peak though still a striking +68.77% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.59. The company’s market capitalization is $4.33 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 804.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 885.13 Million shares over the past three months.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. PGNY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.06.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY): Trading Information

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) registered a 0.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.64% in intraday trading to $50.24 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.74%, and it has moved by 17.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.76%. The short interest in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) is 2.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $49, which implies a decline of -1.84% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $47 and $50 respectively. As a result, PGNY is trading at a discount of 0.16% off the target high and -5.85% off the low.

Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Progyny, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) shares have gone up +82.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 45.45% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 500% this quarter and then jump 175% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 49.1% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $97.73 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $125.75 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $65.12 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 50.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 24.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 69.9% per annum.

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY)’s Biggest Investors

Progyny, Inc. insiders own 18.89% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 79.23%, with the float percentage being 97.68%. Tpg Group Holdings (sbs) Advisors, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 211 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 16.99 Million shares (or 19.61% of all shares), a total value of $500.02 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.86 Million shares, is of Macquarie Group Limited’s that is approximately 5.61% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $142.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Progyny, Inc. (PGNY) shares are Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Growth Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Funds IV-Delaware SMID Cap Growth Fund owns about 4,635,604 shares. This amounts to just over 5.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.43 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.24 Million, or about 2.59% of the stock, which is worth about $54.63 Million.