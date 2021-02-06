During the last session, Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s traded shares were 355,645, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.34, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.15% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the PBTS share is $3.48, that puts it down -4.19% from that peak though still a striking +47.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $152.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 60.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 88.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. PBTS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS): Trading Information

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) registered a 9.15% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.19% in intraday trading to $3.45- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.45%, and it has moved by 47.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 42.13%. The short interest in Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS) is 8.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.1 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 109.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, PBTS is trading at a discount of 109.58% off the target high and 109.58% off the low.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (PBTS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -855.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:PBTS)’s Biggest Investors

Powerbridge Technologies Co., Ltd. insiders own 13.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.13%, with the float percentage being 0.15%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 4 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 32.2 Thousand shares (or 0.35% of all shares), a total value of $78.25 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 23.95 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $58.19 Thousand.