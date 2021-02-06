During the last session, Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s traded shares were 548,845, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.94, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.69% or $0.89. The 52-week high for the PING share is $37.8, that puts it down -11.37% from that peak though still a striking +64.58% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.02. The company’s market capitalization is $2.75 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 816.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.39 Million shares over the past three months.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. PING has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 13 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING): Trading Information

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) registered a 2.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.12% in intraday trading to $33.98 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.47%, and it has moved by 22% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 18.51%. The short interest in Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) is 3.42 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.46 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.53, which implies an increase of 1.74% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $29 and $40 respectively. As a result, PING is trading at a discount of 17.86% off the target high and -14.56% off the low.

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ping Identity Holding Corp. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares have jump down -8.57% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -29.55% against 2.3%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -42.9% this quarter and then jump 33.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.6% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $68.8 Million as predicted by 15 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 15 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.45 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $68.23 Million and $59.76 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.8% and then jump by 12.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 87.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 6.3% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING)’s Biggest Investors

Ping Identity Holding Corp. insiders own 0.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.22%, with the float percentage being 96.81%. Vista Equity Partners Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 234 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 43.48 Million shares (or 53.61% of all shares), a total value of $1.36 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.33 Million shares, is of FMR, LLC’s that is approximately 6.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $166.33 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ping Identity Holding Corp. (PING) shares are Fidelity OTC Portfolio and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity OTC Portfolio owns about 2,773,032 shares. This amounts to just over 3.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.37 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.76 Million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $50.44 Million.