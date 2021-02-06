During the last session, Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s traded shares were 314,689, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.3. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $259.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.8% or $14.22. The 52-week high for the PEN share is $314.22, that puts it down -21.15% from that peak though still a striking +53.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $121.8. The company’s market capitalization is $9.42 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 858.74 Million shares over the past three months.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.9. PEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN): Trading Information

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) registered a 5.8% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.43% in intraday trading to $277.1 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.66%, and it has moved by 40.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.21%. The short interest in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) is 6.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $236.8, which implies a decline of -8.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $204 and $260 respectively. As a result, PEN is trading at a discount of 0.24% off the target high and -21.35% off the low.

Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $145.48 Million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $145.69 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $145.26 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.1%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 118.5%. While earnings are projected to return 622.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 26.8% per annum.

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)’s Biggest Investors

Penumbra, Inc. insiders own 6.6% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.94%, with the float percentage being 96.29%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 380 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.42 Million shares (or 14.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.05 Billion in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.37 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.27% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $654.26 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Penumbra, Inc. (PEN) shares are Amcap Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Medical Technology & Devices Port. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Amcap Fund owns about 2,259,075 shares. This amounts to just over 6.22 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $395.34 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.3 Million, or about 3.57% of the stock, which is worth about $287.36 Million.