During the last session, OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s traded shares were 423,443, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.09% or $0.98. The 52-week high for the OSPN share is $33.33, that puts it down -33.48% from that peak though still a striking +56.43% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.88. The company’s market capitalization is $1.02 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 260.33 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 299.17 Million shares over the past three months.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. OSPN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN): Trading Information

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) registered a 4.09% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.4% in intraday trading to $25.07 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.08%, and it has moved by 11.97% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 20.74%. The short interest in OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN) is 1.8 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $26, which implies an increase of 4.12% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $24 and $27 respectively. As a result, OSPN is trading at a discount of 8.13% off the target high and -3.88% off the low.

OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that OneSpan Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares have jump down -19.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -68.52% against 8.7%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -95.8% this quarter and then fall -37.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -19.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $42.42 Million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $52.72 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $71Million and $56.49 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -40.3% and then fell by -6.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -23.3%. While earnings are projected to return 931.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

OneSpan Inc. (NASDAQ:OSPN)’s Biggest Investors

OneSpan Inc. insiders own 15.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 80.78%, with the float percentage being 95.22%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 222 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.02 Million shares (or 12.35% of all shares), a total value of $105.14 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 Million shares, is of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s that is approximately 6.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $56.06 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of OneSpan Inc. (OSPN) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and ETF Managers Tr-EFTMG Prime Cyber Security ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,191,404 shares. This amounts to just over 5.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $45.32 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 976.13 Thousand, or about 2.4% of the stock, which is worth about $20.19 Million.