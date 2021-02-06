During the last session, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s traded shares were 669,557, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.33. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $91.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.73% or -$0.67. The 52-week high for the OLLI share is $123.52, that puts it down -35.17% from that peak though still a striking +68.45% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.83. The company’s market capitalization is $5.98 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 2.71 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.41 Million shares over the past three months.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. OLLI has a Sell rating from 3 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI): Trading Information

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) registered a -0.73% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.66% in intraday trading to $96.86 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by 8.63% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 11.75%. The short interest in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI) is 12.19 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.65 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $95.36, which implies an increase of 4.36% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $120 respectively. As a result, OLLI is trading at a discount of 31.32% off the target high and -23.4% off the low.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) shares have jump down -11.39% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 55.1% against 21%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.9% this quarter and then jump 26.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 26.5% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $487.82 Million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 9 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $413.39 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $422.43 Million and $322.74 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 15.5% and then jump by 28.1% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 31.1%. While earnings are projected to return 4.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 17.7% per annum.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)’s Biggest Investors

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. insiders own 13.22% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 108.75%, with the float percentage being 125.31%. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 484 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 6.25 Million shares (or 9.55% of all shares), a total value of $545.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 Million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.31% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $417.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (OLLI) shares are Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd and Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Virtus Equity Tr-Virtus KAR Small Cap Growth Fd owns about 4,783,672 shares. This amounts to just over 7.31 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $417.85 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.89 Million, or about 2.9% of the stock, which is worth about $154.9 Million.