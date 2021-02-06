During the last session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s traded shares were 301,845, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.12, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.69% or $2.02. The 52-week high for the OAS share is $45.87, that puts it down -1.66% from that peak though still a striking +99.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.07. The company’s market capitalization is $902.4 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 262.53 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.45 Million shares over the past three months.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.5. OAS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.05.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.1, which implies a decline of -0.04% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $0.5 and $62 respectively. As a result, OAS is trading at a discount of 37.41% off the target high and -98.89% off the low.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $295.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $286.81 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $482.74 Million and $483.86 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -38.7% and then fell by -40.7% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -15.8%. While earnings are projected to return -274.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.11% per annum.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Biggest Investors

Oasis Petroleum Inc. insiders own 0.39% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.06%, with the float percentage being 10.1%. AEGON USA Investment Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 712.8 Thousand shares (or 1.22% of all shares), a total value of $26.42 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80.64 Thousand shares, is of Calamos Advisors LLC’s that is approximately 0.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.99 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares are American High-Income Trust and Lord Abbett Investment Trust-Short Duration Income Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that American High-Income Trust owns about 1,554,389 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $57.61 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.05 Million, or about 1.81% of the stock, which is worth about $36.04 Million.