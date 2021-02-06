During the last session, Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s traded shares were 465,755, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.09. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.56, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.89% or $0.47. The 52-week high for the TRQ share is $14.62, that puts it down -16.4% from that peak though still a striking +76.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $2.54 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 880.78 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 804.16 Million shares over the past three months.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. TRQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ): Trading Information

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) registered a 3.89% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.48% in intraday trading to $12.62 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.18%, and it has moved by -6.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.13%. The short interest in Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ) is 1.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $16.14, which implies an increase of 28.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.85 and $22.57 respectively. As a result, TRQ is trading at a discount of 79.7% off the target high and -37.5% off the low.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares have gone up +44.2% during the last six months. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -100% this quarter and then fall -50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -21.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $253.77 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $285.5 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $224.54 Million and $237.47 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13% and then jump by 20.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -19.7%. While earnings are projected to return -136.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 2% per annum.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ)’s Biggest Investors

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. insiders own 50.79% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 36.39%, with the float percentage being 73.94%. Pentwater Capital Management Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 151 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 18.58 Million shares (or 9.23% of all shares), a total value of $156.67 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.05 Million shares, is of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 4.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $76.35 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TRQ) shares are Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund and New World Fund, Inc. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund owns about 3,070,296 shares. This amounts to just over 1.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $24.1 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.65 Million, or about 1.32% of the stock, which is worth about $32.97 Million.