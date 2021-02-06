During the last session, Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s traded shares were 896,049, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $29.29, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.21% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the OMI share is $31.9, that puts it down -8.91% from that peak though still a striking +87.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.63. The company’s market capitalization is $2.15 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. OMI has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.85.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI): Trading Information

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) registered a 0.21% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.68% in intraday trading to $30.41 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.72%, and it has moved by 1.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.28%. The short interest in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) is 6.33 Million shares and it means that shorts have 4.72 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $29.13, which implies a decline of -0.55% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $19 and $37 respectively. As a result, OMI is trading at a discount of 26.32% off the target high and -35.13% off the low.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Owens & Minor, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) shares have gone up +121.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 248.21% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 254.2% this quarter and then jump 1650% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -10.2% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.16 Billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $2.13 Billion by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $2.19 Billion and $2.12 Billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.2% and then jump by 0.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -18.7%. While earnings are projected to return 94.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 33.44% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

OMI Dividend Yield

Owens & Minor, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 08, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Owens & Minor, Inc. is 0.01, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.03 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.73%.

Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)’s Biggest Investors

Owens & Minor, Inc. insiders own 3.02% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.49%, with the float percentage being 78.87%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 296 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.66 Million shares (or 13.14% of all shares), a total value of $242.47 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.88 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $122.61 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Owens & Minor, Inc. (OMI) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,719,694 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $127.67 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 Million, or about 2.31% of the stock, which is worth about $45.89 Million.