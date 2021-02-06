During the last session, EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s traded shares were 753,600, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.65. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.69% or $0.16. The 52-week high for the SATS share is $40.92, that puts it down -75.85% from that peak though still a striking +15.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $19.75. The company’s market capitalization is $2.26 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 973.2 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 827.87 Million shares over the past three months.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. SATS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS): Trading Information

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) registered a 0.69% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.76% in intraday trading to $23.45 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.13%, and it has moved by 11.07% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 9.82%. The short interest in EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS) is 4.54 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.33, which implies an increase of 60.42% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $27 and $57 respectively. As a result, SATS is trading at a discount of 144.95% off the target high and 16.03% off the low.

EchoStar Corporation (SATS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that EchoStar Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EchoStar Corporation (SATS) shares have jump down -24.33% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 61.32% against 8.6%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 94.5% this quarter and then jump 94.6% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -0.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490.35 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $502.6 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $499.01 Million and $465.67 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -1.7% and then jump by 7.9% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21%. While earnings are projected to return 24.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

EchoStar Corporation (NASDAQ:SATS)’s Biggest Investors

EchoStar Corporation insiders own 4.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.19%, with the float percentage being 92.37%. Edgepoint Investment Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 270 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.87 Million shares (or 11.64% of all shares), a total value of $146.18 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.28 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $106.52 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EchoStar Corporation (SATS) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,347,700 shares. This amounts to just over 2.67 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $33.54 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.12 Million, or about 2.21% of the stock, which is worth about $27.8 Million.