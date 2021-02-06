During the last session, Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s traded shares were 433,420, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $79.59, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.64% or -$0.51. The 52-week high for the BRKS share is $86.05, that puts it down -8.12% from that peak though still a striking +73.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $21.19. The company’s market capitalization is $5.91 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 639.07 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 876.69 Million shares over the past three months.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. BRKS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.5.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS): Trading Information

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) registered a -0.64% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.73% in intraday trading to $85.33 this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.06%, and it has moved by 18% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.3%. The short interest in Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS) is 2.31 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $93.17, which implies an increase of 17.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $70 and $105 respectively. As a result, BRKS is trading at a discount of 31.93% off the target high and -12.05% off the low.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Brooks Automation, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares have gone up +40.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 28.97% against 35.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 100% this quarter and then jump 62.5% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 18.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 33.5%. While earnings are projected to return 286.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 12% per annum.

BRKS Dividend Yield

Brooks Automation, Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 28 and May 03, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Brooks Automation, Inc. is 0.4, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.5 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.62%.

Brooks Automation, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRKS)’s Biggest Investors

Brooks Automation, Inc. insiders own 1.58% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.24%, with the float percentage being 101.85%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 385 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.08 Million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $512.7 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.6% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $363.82 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Brooks Automation, Inc. (BRKS) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,740,246 shares. This amounts to just over 6.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $321.63 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.06 Million, or about 2.77% of the stock, which is worth about $95.2 Million.