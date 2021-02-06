During the last session, Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s traded shares were 360,373, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.37, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.43% or $0.27. The 52-week high for the NMCI share is $6.49, that puts it down -1.88% from that peak though still a striking +91.68% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.53. The company’s market capitalization is $206.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 312.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 361.1 Million shares over the past three months.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. NMCI has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI): Trading Information

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) registered a 4.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.85% in intraday trading to $6.49- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 26.14%, and it has moved by 55.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 55.37%. The short interest in Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI) is 92.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.26 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies a decline of -21.51% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, NMCI is trading at a discount of -21.51% off the target high and -21.51% off the low.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NMCI) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -42.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. (NASDAQ:NMCI)’s Biggest Investors

Navios Maritime Containers L.P. insiders own 35.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 21.1%, with the float percentage being 32.83%. Mangrove Partners is the largest shareholder of the company, while 27 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.31 Million shares (or 10.19% of all shares), a total value of $3.43 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.24 Million shares, is of 683 Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 6.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.32 Million.