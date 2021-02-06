During the last session, Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s traded shares were 313,453, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.48. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $207.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.53% or $7.07. The 52-week high for the MRTX share is $249.42, that puts it down -20.19% from that peak though still a striking +68.19% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $66.01. The company’s market capitalization is $10.44 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 606.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 435.37 Million shares over the past three months.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. MRTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 16 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$2.23.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX): Trading Information

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) registered a 3.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.14% in intraday trading to $209.9 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 1.07%, and it has moved by -3.78% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -5.51%. The short interest in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) is 3.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $245.92, which implies an increase of 18.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $195 and $300 respectively. As a result, MRTX is trading at a discount of 44.56% off the target high and -6.04% off the low.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares have gone up +60.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -44.29% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -21.9% this quarter and then fall -6.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 258.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $270Million as predicted by 12 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $250Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $526Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -48.7%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -11.9%. While earnings are projected to return -78.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.8% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.3%, with the float percentage being 99.09%. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.34 Million shares (or 8.64% of all shares), a total value of $721.16 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 Million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 6.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $570.48 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (MRTX) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,068,652 shares. This amounts to just over 2.13 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.45 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 2% of the stock, which is worth about $221.27 Million.