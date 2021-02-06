During the last session, Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s traded shares were 744,392, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.18. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $37.46, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.71% or $1.34. The 52-week high for the MEOH share is $49.27, that puts it down -31.53% from that peak though still a striking +75.97% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9. The company’s market capitalization is $2.86 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 670.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 405.34 Million shares over the past three months.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.8. MEOH has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.09.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH): Trading Information

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) registered a 3.71% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $37.50 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.14%, and it has moved by -20.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.71%. The short interest in Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH) is 1.43 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $40.85, which implies an increase of 9.05% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $55 respectively. As a result, MEOH is trading at a discount of 46.82% off the target high and -65.3% off the low.

Methanex Corporation (MEOH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Methanex Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Methanex Corporation (MEOH) shares have gone up +92.4% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -229.01% against -3.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 990% this quarter and then jump 148.8% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $805.74 Million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $751.2 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $745.09 Million and $484.76 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.1% and then jump by 55% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.7%. While earnings are projected to return -83.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 28.7% per annum.

MEOH Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Methanex Corporation is 0.15, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.44 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 3.21%.

Methanex Corporation (NASDAQ:MEOH)’s Biggest Investors

Methanex Corporation insiders own 0.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.61%, with the float percentage being 75.87%. M&G Investment Management Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 14.81 Million shares (or 19.44% of all shares), a total value of $361.44 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.68 Million shares, is of FIL LTD’s that is approximately 6.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $114.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Methanex Corporation (MEOH) shares are Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund and Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Pear Tree Polaris Foreign Value Fund owns about 2,119,293 shares. This amounts to just over 2.78 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $97.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.86 Million, or about 2.44% of the stock, which is worth about $55.17 Million.