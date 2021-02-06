During the last session, Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s traded shares were 382,294, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.25, reflecting an intraday loss of 0% or $0. The 52-week high for the MTA share is $13.5, that puts it down -31.71% from that peak though still a striking +70.73% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3. The company’s market capitalization is $402.36 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 528.16 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 429.18 Million shares over the past three months.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MTA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA): Trading Information

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) registered a 0% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.77% in intraday trading to $11.75 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.65%, and it has moved by -21.46% in 30 days. Despite these dips, the overall price performance for the year is -18.39%. The short interest in Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA) is 526.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.23 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.3, which implies an increase of 20% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10 and $14.5 respectively. As a result, MTA is trading at a discount of 41.46% off the target high and -2.44% off the low.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 5.33%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return -5.6% per annum.

MTA Dividend Yield

However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.37 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (NYSE:MTA)’s Biggest Investors

Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. insiders own 11.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 7.46%, with the float percentage being 8.44%. Global Strategic Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 30 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 891.39 Thousand shares (or 2.24% of all shares), a total value of $7.03 Million in shares.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

The next largest institutional holding, with 725Thousand shares, is of U.S. Global Investors, Inc.’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $5.72 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd. (MTA) shares are VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF and Investment Managers Ser Tr-EuroPac Gold Fd. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that VanEck Vectors ETF Tr-Junior Gold Miners ETF owns about 2,132,699 shares. This amounts to just over 5.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $26.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.93 Million, or about 4.85% of the stock, which is worth about $14.31 Million.