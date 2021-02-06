During the last session, Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s traded shares were 440,575, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.68. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $87, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.61% or $1.38. The 52-week high for the MTH share is $117.06, that puts it down -34.55% from that peak though still a striking +70.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $25.24. The company’s market capitalization is $3.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 740.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 513.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. MTH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 6 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $2.56.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH): Trading Information

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) registered a 1.61% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.8% in intraday trading to $87.70 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.4%, and it has moved by 8.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 5.05%. The short interest in Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH) is 2.06 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $108, which implies an increase of 24.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $92 and $141 respectively. As a result, MTH is trading at a discount of 62.07% off the target high and 5.75% off the low.

Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Meritage Homes Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) shares have jump down -13.51% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 13.73% against 10.7%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 39.9% this quarter and then jump 13% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.7% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.05 Billion as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.03 Billion by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $901.01 Million and $888.61 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.4% and then jump by 15.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.2%. While earnings are projected to return 16.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 10.9% per annum.

Meritage Homes Corporation (NYSE:MTH)’s Biggest Investors

Meritage Homes Corporation insiders own 1.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.19%, with the float percentage being 101.99%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 409 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.99 Million shares (or 15.94% of all shares), a total value of $661.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.15 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $457.91 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Meritage Homes Corporation (MTH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and DFA U.S. Small Cap Value Series. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2,414,822 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $200Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 Million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $124.23 Million.