During the last session, Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s traded shares were 598,691, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $10.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 13.11% or $1.2. The 52-week high for the MDLY share is $30.1, that puts it down -190.82% from that peak though still a striking +72.95% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $59.19 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 309.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 212.53 Million shares over the past three months.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MDLY has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY): Trading Information

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) registered a 13.11% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.75% in intraday trading to $10.87 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.1%, and it has moved by 30.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.54%. The short interest in Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY) is 27.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.13 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30, which implies an increase of 189.86% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30 and $30 respectively. As a result, MDLY is trading at a discount of 189.86% off the target high and 189.86% off the low.

Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $8.33 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.31 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $11.54 Million and $10.65 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -27.8% and then fell by -22% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -35.2%. While earnings are projected to return 7.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 2.01% per annum.

Medley Management Inc. (NYSE:MDLY)’s Biggest Investors

Medley Management Inc. insiders own 12.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.62%, with the float percentage being 20.07%. American Financial Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 57.91 Thousand shares (or 8.65% of all shares), a total value of $337.04 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.95 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.48% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $57.88 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medley Management Inc. (MDLY) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 5,386 shares. This amounts to just over 0.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $31.35 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.71 Thousand, or about 0.55% of the stock, which is worth about $21.59 Thousand.