During the last session, Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s traded shares were 612,712, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.33, reflecting an intraday gain of 1% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the MDLA share is $48.27, that puts it down -8.89% from that peak though still a striking +63.82% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.04. The company’s market capitalization is $6.67 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 3.02 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.63 Million shares over the past three months.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.7. MDLA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 11 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA): Trading Information

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) registered a 1% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.49% in intraday trading to $45.00 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 6.82%, and it has moved by 37.37% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 33.44%. The short interest in Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) is 18.55 Million shares and it means that shorts have 11.38 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $43.23, which implies a decline of -2.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $34 and $52 respectively. As a result, MDLA is trading at a discount of 17.3% off the target high and -23.3% off the low.

Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $124.59 Million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $127.27 Million by the end of April 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $110.1 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 13.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -27.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA)’s Biggest Investors

Medallia, Inc. insiders own 9.03% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.44%, with the float percentage being 101.62%. SC US (TTGP) Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 248 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 44.41 Million shares (or 29.52% of all shares), a total value of $1.22 Billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10.57 Million shares, is of Champlain Investment Partners, LLC’s that is approximately 7.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $289.76 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Medallia, Inc. (MDLA) shares are BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Champlain Mid Cap Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that BNY Mellon Small/Mid Cap Growth Fd owns about 3,401,539 shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $93.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.18 Million, or about 2.11% of the stock, which is worth about $87.06 Million.