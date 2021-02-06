During the last session, MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s traded shares were 328,415, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.66. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.24, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.58% or $0.2. The 52-week high for the MDCA share is $3.24, that puts it down 0% from that peak though still a striking +68.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $238.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 271.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 150.77 Million shares over the past three months.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3. MDCA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $3, which implies a decline of -7.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $3 respectively. As a result, MDCA is trading at a discount of -7.41% off the target high and -7.41% off the low.

MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -34.2%. While earnings are projected to return 89.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 6% per annum.

MDC Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:MDCA)’s Biggest Investors

MDC Partners Inc. insiders own 3.06% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 88.63%, with the float percentage being 91.42%. Indaba Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 75 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.38 Million shares (or 12.75% of all shares), a total value of $15.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.52 Million shares, is of Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 10.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $12.11 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MDC Partners Inc. (MDCA) shares are Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Hotchkis and Wiley Small Cap Value Fund owns about 3,277,700 shares. This amounts to just over 4.46 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.23 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.87 Million, or about 2.54% of the stock, which is worth about $3Million.