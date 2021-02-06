During the last session, MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s traded shares were 836,334, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.03. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $32.02, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.35% or -$0.77. The 52-week high for the MXL share is $38.71, that puts it down -20.89% from that peak though still a striking +75.67% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.79. The company’s market capitalization is $2.38 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 500.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 530.11 Million shares over the past three months.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.3. MXL has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.48.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL): Trading Information

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) registered a -2.35% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.86% in intraday trading to $35.92 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.01%, and it has moved by -12.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -16.16%. The short interest in MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) is 2.4 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $41.2, which implies an increase of 28.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $31 and $50 respectively. As a result, MXL is trading at a discount of 56.15% off the target high and -3.19% off the low.

MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MaxLinear, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) shares have gone up +19.61% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 95.45% against 9%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 585.7% this quarter and then jump 366.7% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 67% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $202.31 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 10 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $196.89 Million by the end of June 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $62.63 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 223%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -7.7%. While earnings are projected to return 26.7% in 2021, the next five years will return 23.6% per annum.

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)’s Biggest Investors

MaxLinear, Inc. insiders own 8.16% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.18%, with the float percentage being 93.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 256 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.45 Million shares (or 14.09% of all shares), a total value of $242.8 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.86 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 9.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $159.34 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MaxLinear, Inc. (MXL) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,333,263 shares. This amounts to just over 5.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $165.49 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.68 Million, or about 3.62% of the stock, which is worth about $70.96 Million.