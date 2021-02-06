During the last session, Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s traded shares were 341,027, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.28. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.15, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.46% or -$0.01. The 52-week high for the MRKR share is $3.35, that puts it down -55.81% from that peak though still a striking +38.6% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.32. The company’s market capitalization is $103.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 325.79 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 445.33 Million shares over the past three months.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. MRKR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR): Trading Information

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) registered a -0.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.38% in intraday trading to $2.18- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.98%, and it has moved by 24.28% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 48.28%. The short interest in Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR) is 3.36 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 225.58% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6 and $8 respectively. As a result, MRKR is trading at a discount of 272.09% off the target high and 179.07% off the low.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Marker Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) shares have gone up +0.47% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -25.53% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -45.5% this quarter and then fall -21.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 125.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.4%. While earnings are projected to return 93.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRKR)’s Biggest Investors

Marker Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 29.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 29.82%, with the float percentage being 42.54%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 87 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5Million shares (or 10.41% of all shares), a total value of $7.5 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2Million shares, is of Aisling Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 4.16% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $2.9 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Marker Therapeutics, Inc. (MRKR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 862,737 shares. This amounts to just over 1.8 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.29 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 626.89 Thousand, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $908.99 Thousand.