During the last session, Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s traded shares were 407,871, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.87. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.58, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.48% or $0.29. The 52-week high for the MARPS share is $8.98, that puts it down -60.93% from that peak though still a striking +81.9% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.01. The company’s market capitalization is $11.16 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 546.27 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 235.44 Million shares over the past three months.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. MARPS has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS): Trading Information

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) registered a 5.48% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.1% in intraday trading to $5.88- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.28%, and it has moved by 44.94% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 67.57%. The short interest in Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) is 1.84 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

Marine Petroleum Trust (MARPS) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -21.2%. While earnings are projected to return -9.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MARPS Dividend Yield

Marine Petroleum Trust is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 19, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Marine Petroleum Trust is 0.03, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.52 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 10.82%.

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS)’s Biggest Investors

Marine Petroleum Trust insiders own 19.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 1.55%, with the float percentage being 1.93%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 6 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 27.23 Thousand shares (or 1.36% of all shares), a total value of $50.64 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 10Thousand shares, is of Fruth Investment Management’s that is approximately 0.5% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $33.3 Thousand.