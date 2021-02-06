During the last session, MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s traded shares were 566,030, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.25. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $22.86, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.24% or $0.28. The 52-week high for the MGNX share is $32.18, that puts it down -40.77% from that peak though still a striking +82.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.04. The company’s market capitalization is $1.27 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 601.77 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 726.12 Million shares over the past three months.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. MGNX has a Sell rating from 2 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 9 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.6.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $30.8, which implies an increase of 34.73% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $38 respectively. As a result, MGNX is trading at a discount of 66.23% off the target high and -38.76% off the low.

MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that MacroGenics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) shares have jump down -16.69% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 2.85% against 9.2%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 1.6% this quarter and then jump 26.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 17.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $27.76 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $23.29 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $25.19 Million and $13.68 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 10.2% and then jump by 70.2% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.7%. While earnings are projected to return 24.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

MacroGenics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNX)’s Biggest Investors

MacroGenics, Inc. insiders own 2.84% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 97.26%, with the float percentage being 100.11%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 207 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 5.28 Million shares (or 9.4% of all shares), a total value of $133.06 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.78 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $120.45 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of MacroGenics, Inc. (MGNX) shares are Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Invesco Oppenheimer Global Fund owns about 2,230,023 shares. This amounts to just over 3.97 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.28 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.51 Million, or about 2.68% of the stock, which is worth about $34.49 Million.