During the last session, Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s traded shares were 784,624, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.27, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.34% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the LTBR share is $9.31, that puts it down -28.06% from that peak though still a striking +76.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.71. The company’s market capitalization is $38.68 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 593.76 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 529.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. LTBR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR): Trading Information

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) registered a -4.34% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.03% in intraday trading to $7.82- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 14.49%, and it has moved by 34.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 71.87%. The short interest in Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR) is 254.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.48 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $126, which implies an increase of 1633.15% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $126 and $126 respectively. As a result, LTBR is trading at a discount of 1633.15% off the target high and 1633.15% off the low.

Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.8%. While earnings are projected to return 57.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Lightbridge Corporation (NASDAQ:LTBR)’s Biggest Investors

Lightbridge Corporation insiders own 4% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.32%, with the float percentage being 3.46%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 20 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 86.12 Thousand shares (or 1.53% of all shares), a total value of $359.11 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 31.09 Thousand shares, is of Renaissance Technologies, LLC’s that is approximately 0.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $129.62 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lightbridge Corporation (LTBR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 59,325 shares. This amounts to just over 1.05 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $247.39 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.7 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $102.99 Thousand.