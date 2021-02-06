During the last session, Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA)’s traded shares were 348,988, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.32, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.21% or -$0.02. The 52-week high for the LSEA share is $11.85, that puts it down -27.15% from that peak though still a striking +9.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.4. The company’s market capitalization is $430.87 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 161.66 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 217.96 Million shares over the past three months.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. LSEA has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA): Trading Information

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) registered a -0.21% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.58% in intraday trading to $9.47- this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.48%, and it has moved by -11.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -12.24%. The short interest in Landsea Homes Corporation (NASDAQ:LSEA) is 134.87 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.62 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13, which implies an increase of 39.48% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $11 and $15 respectively. As a result, LSEA is trading at a discount of 60.94% off the target high and 18.03% off the low.

Landsea Homes Corporation (LSEA) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 139.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.