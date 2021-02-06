During the last session, Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s traded shares were 496,110, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.3, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.12% or -$0.06. The 52-week high for the KZR share is $9.79, that puts it down -84.72% from that peak though still a striking +58.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.18. The company’s market capitalization is $245.92 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 180.96 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 185.7 Million shares over the past three months.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. KZR has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR): Trading Information

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) registered a -1.12% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.64% in intraday trading to $5.50- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by 1.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.53%. The short interest in Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR) is 1.2 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.67, which implies an increase of 176.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $18 respectively. As a result, KZR is trading at a discount of 239.62% off the target high and 126.42% off the low.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 18.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:KZR)’s Biggest Investors

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. insiders own 31.66% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 54.59%, with the float percentage being 79.87%. Bellevue Group AG is the largest shareholder of the company, while 109 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.53 Million shares (or 9.8% of all shares), a total value of $21.94 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.03 Million shares, is of Franklin Resources, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.38% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.81 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. (KZR) shares are USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund and Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that USAA Mutual Fund Tr-Science & Technology Fund owns about 1,101,187 shares. This amounts to just over 2.38 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $5.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.01 Million, or about 2.19% of the stock, which is worth about $6.67 Million.