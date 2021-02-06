During the last session, Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s traded shares were 312,730, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $119.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 11.26% or $12.07. The 52-week high for the KRTX share is $123.73, that puts it down -3.73% from that peak though still a striking +55.89% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $52.62. The company’s market capitalization is $3.2 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 210.04 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 159.8 Million shares over the past three months.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.5. KRTX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.9.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX): Trading Information

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) registered a 11.26% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.81% in intraday trading to $120.2 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.21%, and it has moved by 18.8% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 17.41%. The short interest in Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) is 1.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $132.55, which implies an increase of 11.13% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $115 and $163 respectively. As a result, KRTX is trading at a discount of 36.65% off the target high and -3.59% off the low.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -106.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX)’s Biggest Investors

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 14.52% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 87.42%, with the float percentage being 102.28%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 194 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 3.99 Million shares (or 14.89% of all shares), a total value of $308.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.95 Million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $150.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (KRTX) shares are Fidelity Growth Company Fund and Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Healthcare & Life Sciences Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Growth Company Fund owns about 1,541,326 shares. This amounts to just over 5.75 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $153.78 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 901.08 Thousand, or about 3.36% of the stock, which is worth about $69.67 Million.