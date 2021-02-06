During the last session, Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s traded shares were 432,669, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.32. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.47, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.86% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the JNCE share is $13.91, that puts it down -3.27% from that peak though still a striking +78.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.85. The company’s market capitalization is $536.8 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 479.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 485.36 Million shares over the past three months.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. JNCE has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.09.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE): Trading Information

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) registered a 3.86% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.16% in intraday trading to $13.91 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.2%, and it has moved by 100.15% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 92.43%. The short interest in Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $9.88, which implies a decline of -26.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.5 and $15 respectively. As a result, JNCE is trading at a discount of 11.36% off the target high and -59.17% off the low.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares have gone up +180.62% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -233.13% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 86.8% this quarter and then jump 47.4% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -85% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 43%. While earnings are projected to return 297.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JNCE)’s Biggest Investors

Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 23.14% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 63.38%, with the float percentage being 82.46%. TRV GP II, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 146 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 10.23 Million shares (or 25.67% of all shares), a total value of $83.48 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.05 Million shares, is of TRV GP III, LLC’s that is approximately 7.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $24.88 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Jounce Therapeutics, Inc. (JNCE) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 534,758 shares. This amounts to just over 1.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.36 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 384.34 Thousand, or about 0.96% of the stock, which is worth about $2.69 Million.