During the last session, JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s traded shares were 842,743, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $67.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.92% or $3.76. The 52-week high for the FROG share is $95.2, that puts it down -41.62% from that peak though still a striking +15% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $57.14. The company’s market capitalization is $6.13 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.19 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.45 Million shares over the past three months.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.6. FROG has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.78, which implies an increase of 14.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50 and $91 respectively. As a result, FROG is trading at a discount of 35.38% off the target high and -25.62% off the low.

JFrog Ltd. (FROG) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 79.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

JFrog Ltd. (NASDAQ:FROG)’s Biggest Investors

JFrog Ltd. insiders own 34.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 57.13%, with the float percentage being 86.89%. Sapphire Ventures, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 135 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.1 Million shares (or 8.88% of all shares), a total value of $685.85 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.3 Million shares, is of Alkeon Capital Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $110.05 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of JFrog Ltd. (FROG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and JP Morgan Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1,290,900 shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $81.11 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 573.12 Thousand, or about 0.63% of the stock, which is worth about $36.01 Million.