During the last session, iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s traded shares were 552,231, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.92. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.38, reflecting an intraday loss of -4.36% or -$0.93. The 52-week high for the ISUN share is $32.24, that puts it down -58.19% from that peak though still a striking +92.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.49. The company’s market capitalization is $129.47 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.03 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.09 Million shares over the past three months.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. ISUN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN): Trading Information

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) registered a -4.36% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 15.01% in intraday trading to $23.98 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -4.36%, and it has moved by 94.84% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 242.52%. The short interest in iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN) is 446.38 Million shares and it means that shorts have 409.52 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $22, which implies an increase of 7.95% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $22 and $22 respectively. As a result, ISUN is trading at a discount of 7.95% off the target high and 7.95% off the low.

iSun, Inc. (ISUN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -45.2%. While earnings are projected to return -129.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

iSun, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISUN)’s Biggest Investors

The next largest institutional holding, with 94.9 Thousand shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $672.84 Thousand.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of iSun, Inc. (ISUN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 94,900 shares. This amounts to just over 1.79 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $672.84 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 8.31 Thousand, or about 0.16% of the stock, which is worth about $55.06 Thousand.