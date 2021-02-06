During the last session, InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s traded shares were 513,209, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $16.72, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.24% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the IPV share is $19.84, that puts it down -18.66% from that peak though still a striking +45.28% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.15. The company’s market capitalization is $519.25 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 987.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.55 Million shares over the past three months.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. IPV has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV): Trading Information

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) registered a -0.24% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.17% in intraday trading to $17.09 this Thursday, Feb 04, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.28%, and it has moved by -6.59% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.99%. The short interest in InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV) is 216.41 Million shares and it means that shorts have 139.62 day(s) to cover.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:IPV)’s Biggest Investors

InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. insiders own 20.25% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 61.49%, with the float percentage being 77.1%. Karpus Management Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 48 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 1.89 Million shares (or 6.1% of all shares), a total value of $18.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.87 Million shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 6.01% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $18.66 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InterPrivate Acquisition Corp. (IPV) shares are Merger Fund, The and AQR Funds-AQR Diversified Arbitrage Fd. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Merger Fund, The owns about 464,184 shares. This amounts to just over 1.49 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.64 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 137.5 Thousand, or about 0.44% of the stock, which is worth about $1.38 Million.