During the last session, International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s traded shares were 372,665, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.59. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.03% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the THM share is $2.27, that puts it down -66.91% from that peak though still a striking +75.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.33. The company’s market capitalization is $270.06 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 473.29 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 381.95 Million shares over the past three months.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. THM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM): Trading Information

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) registered a 3.03% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.48% in intraday trading to $1.47 this Monday, Feb 01, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.82%, and it has moved by -10.53% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -1.45%. The short interest in International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM) is 396.48 Million shares and it means that shorts have 1.04 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5, which implies an increase of 267.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5 and $5 respectively. As a result, THM is trading at a discount of 267.65% off the target high and 267.65% off the low.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.6%. While earnings are projected to return 11.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (NYSE:THM)’s Biggest Investors

International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. insiders own 0.55% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 71.71%, with the float percentage being 72.1%. Paulson & Company, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 37 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 61.93 Million shares (or 31.77% of all shares), a total value of $82.37 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.91 Million shares, is of Kopernik Global Investors, LLC’s that is approximately 3.54% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.19 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of International Tower Hill Mines Ltd. (THM) shares are Sprott Gold Equity Fund and Advisors Inner Circle Fund II-Kopernik Global All Cap Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Sprott Gold Equity Fund owns about 27,181,520 shares. This amounts to just over 13.95 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.5 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.09 Million, or about 1.59% of the stock, which is worth about $4.6 Million.