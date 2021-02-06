During the last session, Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s traded shares were 431,393, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.18% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the HIHO share is $5.74, that puts it down -24.51% from that peak though still a striking +62.47% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.73. The company’s market capitalization is $18.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 219.57 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 55.21 Million shares over the past three months.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HIHO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO): Trading Information

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) registered a 4.18% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.49% in intraday trading to $5.15- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.96%, and it has moved by 14.68% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 12.71%. The short interest in Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO) is 6.6 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -10.4%. While earnings are projected to return 205.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

HIHO Dividend Yield

Highway Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings on October 07, 2020. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Highway Holdings Limited is 0.24, with the dividend yield indicating at 5.42 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO)’s Biggest Investors

Highway Holdings Limited insiders own 46.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.8%, with the float percentage being 10.83%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 2 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 228.03 Thousand shares (or 5.74% of all shares), a total value of $633.92 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 25Thousand shares, is of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 0.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $102.25 Thousand.