During the last session, Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s traded shares were 326,210, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.99. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.59% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the HROW share is $9.92, that puts it down -0.92% from that peak though still a striking +66.12% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.33. The company’s market capitalization is $253.08 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 283.83 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 214.56 Million shares over the past three months.

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. HROW has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW): Trading Information

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) registered a 5.59% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.91% in intraday trading to $9.92- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.22%, and it has moved by 22.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 43.29%. The short interest in Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW) is 1.1 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $13.5, which implies an increase of 37.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13 and $14 respectively. As a result, HROW is trading at a discount of 42.42% off the target high and 32.25% off the low.

Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Harrow Health, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) shares have gone up +70.96% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -1300% against 8.1%. Yet analysts are winding down their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to decline -80% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -4.8% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $14.45 Million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $13.88 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $12.6 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.6%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 14.9%. While earnings are projected to return -99% in 2021, the next five years will return 15% per annum.

Harrow Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:HROW)’s Biggest Investors

Harrow Health, Inc. insiders own 7.51% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 46.66%, with the float percentage being 50.45%. Opaleye Management Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.96 Million shares (or 11.49% of all shares), a total value of $16.54 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $8.21 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Harrow Health, Inc. (HROW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 763,120 shares. This amounts to just over 2.96 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.27 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 504.83 Thousand, or about 1.96% of the stock, which is worth about $3.46 Million.