During the last session, Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s traded shares were 584,931, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.53. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $48.92, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.43% or $0.69. The 52-week high for the HALO share is $50.31, that puts it down -2.84% from that peak though still a striking +74.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $12.71. The company’s market capitalization is $6.61 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.1 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.87 Million shares over the past three months.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.4. HALO has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.53.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO): Trading Information

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) registered a 1.43% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.76% in intraday trading to $50.31 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.79%, and it has moved by 16.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.54%. The short interest in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) is 15.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.16 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $47.08, which implies a decline of -3.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17 and $65 respectively. As a result, HALO is trading at a discount of 32.87% off the target high and -65.25% off the low.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) shares have gone up +67.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 286% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 320.8% this quarter and then jump 900% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $120.16 Million as predicted by 9 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $85.05 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $53.66 Million and $25.35 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 123.9% and then jump by 235.5% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 2.1%. While earnings are projected to return 10.5% in 2021, the next five years will return 43% per annum.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)’s Biggest Investors

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 1.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.75%, with the float percentage being 104.07%. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership is the largest shareholder of the company, while 376 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.52 Million shares (or 11.48% of all shares), a total value of $407.81 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 13.21 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 9.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $347.14 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (HALO) shares are Artisan Small Cap Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Artisan Small Cap Fund owns about 4,482,045 shares. This amounts to just over 3.32 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $117.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 3.83 Million, or about 2.84% of the stock, which is worth about $100.77 Million.