During the last session, Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s traded shares were 685,858, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $7.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.38% or -$0.11. The 52-week high for the GTEC share is $11.4, that puts it down -44.67% from that peak though still a striking +85.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.12. The company’s market capitalization is $80.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 153.09 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 4.82 Million shares over the past three months.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1. GTEC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC): Trading Information

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) registered a -1.38% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.46% in intraday trading to $8.80- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.77%, and it has moved by 10.06% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.84%. The short interest in Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC) is 39.13 Million shares and it means that shorts have 8.12 day(s) to cover.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $81.5 Million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $75Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $45.89 Million and $49.22 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 77.6% and then jump by 52.4% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 336% in 2021, the next five years will return 14% per annum.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:GTEC)’s Biggest Investors

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation insiders own 88.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0.92%, with the float percentage being 7.85%. Boothbay Fund Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 5 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 29Thousand shares (or 0.29% of all shares), a total value of $69.6 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 12.23 Thousand shares, is of HRT Financial LLC’s that is approximately 0.12% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $29.35 Thousand.