During the last session, GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s traded shares were 530,344, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.42. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.08, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.49% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the GLYC share is $5.19, that puts it down -27.21% from that peak though still a striking +55.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.82. The company’s market capitalization is $195.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 811.88 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 756.67 Million shares over the past three months.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GLYC has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.31.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.5, which implies an increase of 157.35% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3 and $15 respectively. As a result, GLYC is trading at a discount of 267.65% off the target high and -26.47% off the low.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -17.3%. While earnings are projected to return -13.8% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GlycoMimetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLYC)’s Biggest Investors

GlycoMimetics, Inc. insiders own 2.15% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.59%, with the float percentage being 80.31%. NEA Management Company, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 124 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 9.09 Million shares (or 19% of all shares), a total value of $27.9 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.24 Million shares, is of BVF Inc.’s that is approximately 15.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $22.24 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of GlycoMimetics, Inc. (GLYC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 910,116 shares. This amounts to just over 1.9 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.79 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 818.95 Thousand, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $3.08 Million.