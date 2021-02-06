During the last session, GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s traded shares were 896,841, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.77. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.53, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.17% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the GOVX share is $7.5, that puts it down -35.62% from that peak though still a striking +53.71% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.56. The company’s market capitalization is $24.31 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.47 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.18 Million shares over the past three months.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. GOVX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX): Trading Information

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) registered a 7.17% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.79% in intraday trading to $5.87- this Tuesday, Feb 02, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 18.16%, and it has moved by 62.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 63.61%. The short interest in GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) is 480.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 220.3 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8, which implies an increase of 44.67% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8 and $8 respectively. As a result, GOVX is trading at a discount of 44.67% off the target high and 44.67% off the low.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (GOVX) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX)’s Biggest Investors

GeoVax Labs, Inc. insiders own 14.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 22.46%, with the float percentage being 26.14%. Sabby Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 7 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 240.65 Thousand shares (or 5.48% of all shares), a total value of $767.69 Thousand in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 80Thousand shares, is of Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s that is approximately 1.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $255.2 Thousand.