During the last session, Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s traded shares were 434,977, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.01. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.44% or $0.01. The 52-week high for the GALT share is $3.85, that puts it down -68.86% from that peak though still a striking +34.21% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.5. The company’s market capitalization is $130.14 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 472.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 261.75 Million shares over the past three months.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. GALT has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.16.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT): Trading Information

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) registered a 0.44% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.15% in intraday trading to $2.33- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.33%, and it has moved by 6.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 1.79%. The short interest in Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT) is 4.53 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.02 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12, which implies an increase of 426.32% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12 and $12 respectively. As a result, GALT is trading at a discount of 426.32% off the target high and 426.32% off the low.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13%. While earnings are projected to return -1.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)’s Biggest Investors

Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 29% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.34%, with the float percentage being 24.43%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 88 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 2.5 Million shares (or 4.39% of all shares), a total value of $6.68 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.24% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $4.94 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Galectin Therapeutics, Inc. (GALT) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,051,163 shares. This amounts to just over 1.84 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.81 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 977.9 Thousand, or about 1.71% of the stock, which is worth about $2.19 Million.