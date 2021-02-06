During the last session, Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s traded shares were 417,058, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.2, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.02% or $0.78. The 52-week high for the HTOO share is $48.5, that puts it down -140.1% from that peak though still a striking +24.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $15.21. The company’s market capitalization is $256.9 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 637.36 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 557.06 Million shares over the past three months.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) received a consensus recommendation of 0 from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. HTOO has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 0 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and no one recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (HTOO) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return 0% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

Fusion Fuel Green PLC (NASDAQ:HTOO)’s Biggest Investors

Fusion Fuel Green PLC insiders own 10.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 0%, with the float percentage being 0%. Helikon Investments Ltd is the largest shareholder of the company, while 0 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2020, the company held over 1.41 Million shares (or 14.76% of all shares), a total value of $25.91 Million in shares.