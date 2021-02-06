During the last session, FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s traded shares were 460,063, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.4. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $45.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.6% or $0.72. The 52-week high for the FORM share is $50.57, that puts it down -10.83% from that peak though still a striking +64.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $16.35. The company’s market capitalization is $3.53 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 443.94 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 514.09 Million shares over the past three months.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. FORM has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 7 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.38.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM): Trading Information

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) registered a 1.6% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.24% in intraday trading to $45.74 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.65%, and it has moved by 5.65% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 6.07%. The short interest in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) is 1.49 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $52.29, which implies an increase of 14.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $48 and $60 respectively. As a result, FORM is trading at a discount of 31.49% off the target high and 5.19% off the low.

FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FormFactor, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) shares have gone up +60.13% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 4.03% against 3.4%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 15.2% this quarter and then jump 15.2% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 6.4% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 28.4%. While earnings are projected to return -63.2% in 2021, the next five years will return 20% per annum.

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)’s Biggest Investors

FormFactor, Inc. insiders own 0.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 92.03%, with the float percentage being 92.84%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 328 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 11.64 Million shares (or 15.04% of all shares), a total value of $290.2 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.23 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $205.09 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FormFactor, Inc. (FORM) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Horizon Fund-Capital Opportunity Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 4,968,560 shares. This amounts to just over 6.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $213.75 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.25 Million, or about 2.9% of the stock, which is worth about $56.03 Million.