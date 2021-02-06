During the last session, Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s traded shares were 451,267, with the beta value of the company hitting 4.46. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $19.41, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.35% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the FPRX share is $24.7, that puts it down -27.25% from that peak though still a striking +90.98% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.75. The company’s market capitalization is $899.03 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 882.51 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 2.78 Million shares over the past three months.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.6. FPRX has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.52.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX): Trading Information

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) registered a 4.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.72% in intraday trading to $19.55 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.09%, and it has moved by 15.19% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 14.11%. The short interest in Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) is 2.25 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.81 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $27.29, which implies an increase of 40.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $14 and $34 respectively. As a result, FPRX is trading at a discount of 75.17% off the target high and -27.87% off the low.

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) shares have gone up +217.16% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 41.58% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 41.6% this quarter and then jump 12.3% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.4% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.27 Million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $4.44 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.21 Million and $6.28 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.9% and then fell by -29.3% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -16.9%. While earnings are projected to return 5.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX)’s Biggest Investors

Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. insiders own 3.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 47.1%, with the float percentage being 48.65%. BVF Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 133 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 8.01 Million shares (or 21.06% of all shares), a total value of $37.64 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.12 Million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 5.57% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $9.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Five Prime Therapeutics, Inc. (FPRX) shares are Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Select Portfolios – Biotechnology owns about 859,335 shares. This amounts to just over 2.26 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $16.16 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 824.35 Thousand, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $3.87 Million.