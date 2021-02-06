During the last session, FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s traded shares were 402,571, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.43. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $52.26, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.53% or $1.78. The 52-week high for the FGEN share is $52.32, that puts it down -0.11% from that peak though still a striking +56.66% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $22.65. The company’s market capitalization is $4.76 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 709.54 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 743.72 Million shares over the past three months.

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.2. FGEN has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 11 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.23.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN): Trading Information

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) registered a 3.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.11% in intraday trading to $52.32 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.47%, and it has moved by 37.6% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 40.9%. The short interest in FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) is 8.05 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $61.78, which implies an increase of 18.22% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $44 and $91 respectively. As a result, FGEN is trading at a discount of 74.13% off the target high and -15.81% off the low.

FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that FibroGen, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) shares have gone up +26.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -94.38% against 15.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 79.5% this quarter and then jump 83.1% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decline -17.3% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $100.81 Million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $117.26 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarter totaled $7.97 Million. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1164.2%.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.5%. While earnings are projected to return 13.6% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)’s Biggest Investors

FibroGen, Inc. insiders own 7.91% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 76.86%, with the float percentage being 83.46%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 298 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 7.53 Million shares (or 8.28% of all shares), a total value of $309.76 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.37 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 8.1% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $303.02 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FibroGen, Inc. (FGEN) shares are Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Primecap Odyssey Aggressive Growth Fund owns about 2,958,881 shares. This amounts to just over 3.25 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $113.56 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.31 Million, or about 2.53% of the stock, which is worth about $94.78 Million.