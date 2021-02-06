During the last session, FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s traded shares were 480,845, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.49. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.88, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.02% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the FGF share is $6.4, that puts it down -64.95% from that peak though still a striking +27.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.8. The company’s market capitalization is $19.24 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 145.97 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 410.17 Million shares over the past three months.

FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 0. FGF has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF): Trading Information

FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) registered a -1.02% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.77% in intraday trading to $4.30- this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.08%, and it has moved by 17.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -8.06%. The short interest in FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF) is 1.09 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7, which implies an increase of 80.41% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7 and $7 respectively. As a result, FGF is trading at a discount of 80.41% off the target high and 80.41% off the low.

FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -25.4%. While earnings are projected to return 141.1% in 2021, the next five years will return 0% per annum.

FG Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGF)’s Biggest Investors

FG Financial Group, Inc. insiders own 32.76% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.44%, with the float percentage being 140.45%. CWA Asset Management Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 997.1 Thousand shares (or 20.11% of all shares), a total value of $3.84 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 488.84 Thousand shares, is of Solas Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 9.86% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $1.88 Million.

A Backdoor Way To Profit From Today’s Crypto Bull Market Even if you’re not actively in crypto, you deserve to know what’s actually going on...



Because while leading assets such as Bitcoin (BTC) and Ethereum (ETH) are climbing in value, a select group of public “crypto stocks” are surging right along with them. More importantly, these stocks are outpacing the returns these leading crypto assets aren already producing. Click here to get the full story… along with our long list of backdoor Bitcoin strategies. It’s free. Sponsored

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of FG Financial Group, Inc. (FGF) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Fds Inc-Omni Small Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 34,257 shares. This amounts to just over 0.69 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $131.89 Thousand market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 24.3 Thousand, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $93.56 Thousand.