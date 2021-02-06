During the last session, Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s traded shares were 533,241, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.51, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.57% or $1.51. The 52-week high for the DGII share is $24.94, that puts it down -1.75% from that peak though still a striking +74.79% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.18. The company’s market capitalization is $725.98 Million, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 153.93 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 192.24 Million shares over the past three months.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DGII has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.08.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII): Trading Information

Digi International Inc. (DGII) registered a 6.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.72% in intraday trading to $24.94 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 32.7%, and it has moved by 28.32% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 29.68%. The short interest in Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII) is 548.37 Million shares and it means that shorts have 2.85 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.92, which implies an increase of 5.75% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $20 and $29 respectively. As a result, DGII is trading at a discount of 18.32% off the target high and -18.4% off the low.

Digi International Inc. (DGII) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Digi International Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Digi International Inc. (DGII) shares have gone up +92.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 196.43% against 33.1%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 14.3% this quarter and then jump 100% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 8.1% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -5.3%. While earnings are projected to return -18.4% in 2021, the next five years will return 17% per annum.

Digi International Inc. (NASDAQ:DGII)’s Biggest Investors

Digi International Inc. insiders own 1.96% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 83.2%, with the float percentage being 84.86%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 169 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.16 Million shares (or 14.06% of all shares), a total value of $65.07 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.7 Million shares, is of Mairs & Power Inc’s that is approximately 9.13% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $42.27 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Digi International Inc. (DGII) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Variable Insurance Products Fund III-Mid-Cap Portfolio. Data provided on Dec 30, 2020 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 1,877,432 shares. This amounts to just over 6.34 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $35.48 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.46 Million, or about 4.94% of the stock, which is worth about $25.13 Million.