During the last session, Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s traded shares were 419,444, with the beta value of the company hitting 0. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.35% or $0.44. The 52-week high for the DEN share is $33.94, that puts it down -2.66% from that peak though still a striking +99.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.02. The company’s market capitalization is $1.65 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 659.5 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 508.55 Million shares over the past three months.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) received a consensus recommendation of Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2. DEN has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. Neither of the analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN): Trading Information

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $37.5, which implies an increase of 13.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $36 and $39.5 respectively. As a result, DEN is trading at a discount of 19.48% off the target high and 8.89% off the low.

Denbury Inc. (DEN) projections and forecasts

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -24.2%. While earnings are projected to return -36% in 2021, the next five years will return 32.6% per annum.

Denbury Inc. (NYSE:DEN)’s Biggest Investors

Denbury Inc. insiders own 0.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 89.69%, with the float percentage being 89.91%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 15.18 Million shares (or 30.35% of all shares), a total value of $267.1 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 7.61 Million shares, is of Goldentree Asset Management LP’s that is approximately 15.22% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $133.96 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Denbury Inc. (DEN) shares are Fidelity Capital & Income Fund and American High-Income Trust. Data provided on Oct 30, 2020 indicates that Fidelity Capital & Income Fund owns about 3,314,617 shares. This amounts to just over 6.63 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $54.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 Million, or about 4.8% of the stock, which is worth about $61.7 Million.