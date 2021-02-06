During the last session, Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s traded shares were 434,229, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $51.36, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.58% or -$0.3. The 52-week high for the DCPH share is $71.11, that puts it down -38.45% from that peak though still a striking +35.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $33.1. The company’s market capitalization is $2.92 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 559.41 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 385.43 Million shares over the past three months.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) received a consensus recommendation of Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.8. DCPH has a Sell rating from none of the analyst(s) out of 12 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while none of them suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$1.15.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH): Trading Information

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) registered a -0.58% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.04% in intraday trading to $52.43 this Friday, Feb 05, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 16.2%, and it has moved by -4.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -10.01%. The short interest in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) is 3.61 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $76.42, which implies an increase of 48.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $65 and $91 respectively. As a result, DCPH is trading at a discount of 77.18% off the target high and 26.56% off the low.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) projections and forecasts

Statistics show that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) shares have gone up +7.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.04% against 13.5%. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2021. Revenue is predicted to grow 12.2% this quarter and then jump 16.9% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 65.7% compared to the previous financial year.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated 0%. While earnings are projected to return -58.9% in 2021, the next five years will return 21% per annum.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s Biggest Investors

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. insiders own 29.2% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 75.43%, with the float percentage being 106.53%. Redmile Group, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 238 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 4.77 Million shares (or 8.39% of all shares), a total value of $244.95 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.77 Million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 6.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2020, these shares were valued at $193.62 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (DCPH) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Biotech ETF. Data provided on Sep 29, 2020 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1,104,470 shares. This amounts to just over 1.94 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $56.66 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.1 Million, or about 1.93% of the stock, which is worth about $62.67 Million.