During the last session, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s traded shares were 877,959, with the beta value of the company hitting 3.61. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $20.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.57% or -$0.33. The 52-week high for the CEQP share is $28.56, that puts it down -38.31% from that peak though still a striking +87.17% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.65. The company’s market capitalization is $1.52 Billion, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 717.86 Million shares, and the average trade volume was 659.76 Million shares over the past three months.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) received a consensus recommendation of Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.7. CEQP has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 5 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. None of the analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.28.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP): Trading Information

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) registered a -1.57% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.98% in intraday trading to $21.73 this Wednesday, Feb 03, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -0.19%, and it has moved by 9.38% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 8.8%. The short interest in Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is 3.44 Million shares and it means that shorts have 0.01 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.78, which implies an increase of 0.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16 and $24 respectively. As a result, CEQP is trading at a discount of 16.22% off the target high and -22.52% off the low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) projections and forecasts

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $683.56 Million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $777.52 Million by the end of March 2021. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $839.7 Million and $727.9 Million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to lessen by -18.6% and then jump by 6.8% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings fell an estimated -0.7%. While earnings are projected to return -143.3% in 2021, the next five years will return 5% per annum.

CEQP Dividend Yield

Crestwood Equity Partners LP is due to release its next quarterly earnings on February 23, 2021. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Crestwood Equity Partners LP is 2.5, with the dividend yield indicating at 11.55 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 13.85%.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Biggest Investors

Crestwood Equity Partners LP insiders own 7.24% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.31%, with the float percentage being 54.24%. First Reserve GP XI, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 120 institutions own stock in it. As of Sep 29, 2020, the company held over 17.39 Million shares (or 23.65% of all shares), a total value of $216.69 Million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 6.42 Million shares, is of Alps Advisors Inc.’s that is approximately 8.73% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2020, these shares were valued at $121.85 Million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) shares are Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF. Data provided on Nov 29, 2020 indicates that Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF owns about 6,253,231 shares. This amounts to just over 8.5 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $101.99 Million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.83 Million, or about 2.49% of the stock, which is worth about $34.72 Million.